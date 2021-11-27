FIFA 22 Luiz Hernandez SBC: Is it Worth Completing? Cost and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Mid Icon Luiz Hernandez SBC has been officially added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but how do you complete the tasks to get hold of the Mexican footballing legend?

Hernandez joins several other Icon SBCs in FIFA 22, with a few of the greatest footballers of all time being available for players to get as massively powerful cards in the game.

Icons are always going to be high-ticket items in the FIFA Ultimate Team system, and Hernandez represents a great option at ST, with lightning-quick speed as well as stacked Shooting and Dribbling.

There are already a number of individual Icon and Card SBCs available in the game, with Chelsea legend Petr Cech, Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit and Brazilian great Roberto Carlos also currently available to complete.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Luiz Hernandez SBC and how to complete the tasks in-game.

How to Complete the Luiz Hernandez SBC

Players will be looking at around 320,000 coins to complete the SBC tasks from scratch, which isn't too massive an outlay for the Mexican legend.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Luiz Hernandez SBC in FIFA 22:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

El Matador

# of players from Mexico: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

Is this card great? Yes, yes it is.

Is it worth completing the SBC? Well not really, because players can spend a little bit more and get the tradeable version of the card from the FUT market anyway.

