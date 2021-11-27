Cyberpunk 2077: Game Becomes Top Seller on Steam During Black Friday Weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still regarded as one of the biggest botched launches in AAA game history, but the fortunes of the title have changed, especially on Steam.

The Black Friday sales usually bring a ton of content to gamers at a far cheaper price, and Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the bigger titles to get a drop in price for the annual sales extravaganza.

As of writing, the CD Projekt Red title sits above Farming Simulator 22 and Football Manager 22, which are both currently available for half price. The CDPR game also sits above the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Half-Life: Alyx.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in the Black Friday sale for £24.99 / £29.99 on Valve’s gaming sales platform. This offer will be running until Wednesday December 1st.

It's not just that the game is getting bought either, but there are a ton of positive reviews coming in for the title from these new players, which has not gone unnoticed with the developers themselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko reacted to the player base getting a big jump and some of the positive reviews that the game has been getting. He said: "Last [few] days #Cyberpunk2077 [has] received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players. You can’t imagine what it means to me."

At one point, the game was up to one million concurrent players on Steam, which is a massive jump for a game that people believed had completely died not long after it was released.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam

Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 is not currently appearing on the best sellers list for either Xbox or Playstation, at least in the digital charts for the consoles.

With more patches coming and the next-gen upgrade being expected early next year, CDPR are hoping that they can get the player numbers up as much as possible to essentially 'relaunch' the game in 2077.

CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński recently discussed the state of the game, saying that he believes it will eventually be remembered as a "very good game" and will sell "for years."

He said: "We’re proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way.

"Nevertheless, the brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world.

‘We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game."

