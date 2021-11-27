Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 Update: Release Date, PS4, Download Size and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be one of the most popular games currently on the market despite a controversial start to life in the gaming industry, even in late 2021.

Unless you've had your head in the sand, you will know that Cyberpunk 2077 had a hugely questionable launch as many, particularly those who played on PS4, came across a raft of bugs and glitches that hampered their user experience from the off.

It was confirmed by CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński that Patch 1.5 would be coming in 2022, as well as the major Next-Gen upgrade in the first quarter of 2022.

Here is everything that you need to know regarding Cyberpunk 2077 and the 1.5 Patch and Update.

Release Date

Although we do not have an official date as of yet for the 1.5 Patch, we do know that it will be coming in early 2022.

As mentioned, CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński confirmed that there would be no more updates in 2021 and that we can expect the major changes coming to the game in 2022.

Speaking to Polish Rzeczpospolita, Kiciński revealed the following (translated): "This year, we will no longer be releasing any updates to the game. We are working intensively on the version for the latest generation of consoles, which will be released in the first quarter of 2022 along with a major update - patch 1.5.

"The decision to postpone the next-gen version of Cyberpunk was difficult, but we are convinced that it was right, the more so because it clearly resulted from the recommendation of our development team."

PS4

It is not confirmed at this time if the 1.5 Patch will be coming to just Xbox Series X/S and PS5, or whether the new update will also be coming for the Playstation 4/PS4 and Xbox One.

Fans on the previous generation of consoles have been absolutely hammered by the bugs and glitches of Cyberpunk 2077, so they will be hoping that CDPR do right by them with the next run of updates.

Download Size

We do not currently know what the download size will be for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5, however, it is expected to be pretty hefty, considering how much is still left to be patched in the game.

We will update this page as and when CD Projekt Red confirms the download size of Patch 1.5 Update for Cyberpunk 2077.

