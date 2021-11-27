Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon for their crucial Premier League clash.

The Blues go into the game as the heavy favourites.

They are currently atop of the Premier League table having amassed 29 points from their opening 12 games.

They are 12 points ahead of United, who are currently languishing down in eighth.

United will be hoping that Michael Carrick will be able to help them pull off an upset in his first - and perhaps only - game as manager.

Ahead of the game, we've named the world-class players that play for the two Premier League giants.

'World-class' is a loose term and its definition varies from person-to-person.

In our opinion, an individual that is among the best three players in the world in their position can be considered world-class.

We are judging every player on their form right now rather than what they have done over the course of their careers.

Edouard Mendy

Mendy may well be the best goalkeeper in the world on current form.

Chelsea bought him for £22 million in 2020 and he has been worth every penny.

In his 62 appearances, Mendy has kept as many clean sheets as he's conceded goals (36).

Reece James

James, just 21 years old, has been playing at an extraordinary level in 2021/22.

The right-back is solid in defence and he also contributes greatly going forward. He's played 14 games for Chelsea this campaign and directly contributed to 10 goals (five goals, five assists).

James, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo, may well be the three best right-backs in the world right now.

N'Golo Kante

How can you not think Kante is world-class?! He's been the best defensive midfielder in the world for five years.

The Frenchman, who is only a few months away from his 31st birthday, remains paramount to Chelsea's success.

Raphael Varane

It's no coincidence that Man United have been shambolic in defence in the games Varane has missed in recent times.

Varane has missed six games in recent times. In those games, United have won won just twice and conceded 17 times in the process.

The Frenchman remains one of the best defenders in the world and the Red Devils will improve massively when he returns.

Bruno Fernandes

Admittedly, Fernandes hasn't been at his best in recent times. But, United were playing a system under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that limited his influence.

Regardless, what he has done since joining United has been extraordinary. He remains one of the best attacking midfielders in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, now 36, is not the player he once was.

But, if you need a goal in an important game, he is still the go-to man.

He's played at a very high level this season despite United's struggles, scoring 10 times in 14 appearances.

Despite Chelsea being well above United in the Premier League table, we think the teams currently have three world-class players apiece.

Among the Chelsea and United that are very good but, in our opinion, can't quite be considered world-class include Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea and Paul Pogba.

