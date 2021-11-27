Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spectacular video footage has emerged which shows Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, winning a junior karting race from the back of the grid.

Hamilton, who was aged just 13 at the time, was the youngest in the Formula Junior Intercontinental field that was stacked with some of the best young talents in the UK at the time.

Hamilton is easy to spot, as he is using his famous number 44, which he told the F1’s official YouTube channel that his dad inspired as: ‘The number plate of his car had F44’.

Hamilton won the race at Buckmore Park by just eight-thousandths of a second, as well as taking the fastest lap. He finished ahead of Russell Parkes who has not raced since 2000.

Hamilton won an impressive total of six karting championships, including two in 2000 where he won the World Cup and European Championship in the top class, Formula A.

He moved to cars the following year and took his first championship in 2003, where he won the Formula Renault 2.0 UK Championship. He won the Formula 3 Euro Series in 2005, followed by the GP2 series in 2006.

This led to him being signed by McLaren for the 2007 season, to replace the struggling Pedro de la Rosa.

Hamilton finished second in his rookie F1 season, before taking his maiden championship the following year in dramatic fashion, after overtaking Timo Glock on the final lap of the season’s final race, the Brazilian Grand Prix, to steal the championship from the race-winner and hometown hero Felipe Massa.

Hamilton had some tougher years from 2009 to 2012 at McLaren, but he still managed to take a race win in every season.

Hamilton moved to Mercedes in 2013, and the rest is history.

The move was deemed a gamble at the time, and Jeremy Clarkson described the switch on Top Gear as: ‘A bit like moving from Manchester United to West Ham.’ Hamilton has answered the critics, becoming the first driver to reach both 100 pole positions and wins.

He also has seven championships, equal with Michael Schumacher, and he has a chance at breaking that record this season.

Hamilton is currently just 8 points behind Max Verstappen with only two races remaining, in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The Mercedes car has also looked to be faster than the Red Bull in recent races. The championship has gone down to the wire, with Hamilton on the verge of becoming the outright greatest of all time, if one judges that by championships.

13-year-old Hamilton would’ve found that hard to believe in his karting days, but his remarkable skills are visible in the archive footage.

