You’re always guaranteed plenty of laughs and banter whenever Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher are on screen together.

Richards, who has brought so much joy and entertainment to our screens since becoming a full-time pundit, is always laughing and joking with his colleagues.

Carragher, meanwhile, is always ready to cheekily mock everyone he works with. Nobody is safe when Carra is around.

The ex-Premier League defenders have formed an excellent working relationship on CBS Sports, the American broadcaster that bring Champions League matches to a US audience.

And there was a funny incident back in March 2021 where Richards exacted revenge on Carragher by wearing his Premier League winners’ medal live on air.

Jamie Carragher mugged off Micah Richards

First of all, let’s look at what happened one week earlier.

Buoyed after Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-0 victory over RB Leipzig, Carragher pointed out several ‘good omens’ that indicated Jurgen Klopp’s side were on course to lift the European Cup.

Richards was having none of it after Carragher said “I can just feel it”, replying: “Feel what?! What can you feel?”

Carragher responded with a brutal dig: “It’s just something in your bones - you wouldn’t know, you’ve never won the Champions League!”

“Touché! I’ll just go now, shall I?” Richards replied.

Micah Richards gets revenge on Jamie Carragher

However, Richards got revenge on the former Liverpool centre-back by whipping out his Premier League winners’ medal the following week.

“That’s the closest you’ll ever get!” Richards said to Carragher who, for once, had no comeback.

Well played, Micah.

Richards became a Premier League winner thanks to Sergio Aguero’s famous last-minute winning goal for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Carragher got his hands on various trophies including the FA Cup, League Cup and, most famously, the UEFA Champions League but wasn’t able to add a Premier League medal to his collection before hanging up his boots in 2013.

