Cristiano Ronaldo's powers from free-kicks have waned over the years, but there's no doubt he's one of the best set-piece takers of all-time.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 56 times from free-kicks during his stint in professional football.

One of his most memorable free-kicks came for Manchester United against his former side, Sporting Lisbon.

On November 27, 2007, United welcomed Sporting to Old Trafford for their Champions League group stage clash.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side needed a win to finish top of the group.

It looked as if they would have to settle for a point with the score locked at 1-1 going into the second minute of stoppage-time.

But Ronaldo won it for his side with a quite exquisite effort.

United were given a free-kick roughly 30 yards out. Ronaldo stepped up and fired a fierce strike beyond Rui Patricio into the net.

Peter Drury was on commentary duty and he was stunned by Ronaldo's brilliance.

He said: "Ronaldo... BRILLIANT! Made in Lisbon, delivered in Manchester for Manchester United. Sometimes you just have to shake your head at the sheer excellence of the boy. Simply his moment."

An exquisite goal done justice with some exquisite commentary.

Ferguson spoke of Ronaldo's brilliance after the game.

He said, per BBC: "It was a marvellous strike by Cristiano Ronaldo. He's done it before, he works very hard at that but it was a truly exceptional goal.

"I think that he always wants to do well against his old club because he owes a lot to Sporting Lisbon - they found him as a boy, he respects that and has great admiration for the club."

