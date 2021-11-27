Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is expecting his half-brother Tommy Fury to destroy Jake Paul in their December 18 fight in Tampa, Florida.

Tyson, who defeated Deontay Wilder in a remarkable bout on October 9 to end the pair’s trilogy with an undefeated record, has been helping Tommy to train and he has high expectations from what he has seen.

Fury told Queensbury Promotions: “I think Tommy lays Jake Paul out cold – stretcher job, on oxygen and all that.”

“Like a proper ‘big dirty knockout’, I mean like, proper unconscious knockout. Like when they put the oxygen on him to bring him back round and all that.”

“Because it’s one thing playing around at boxing, but when you’re messing with a dynamite KO king like him, wow, you’re in for some serious trouble, and if you’re not used to getting hit, you can get seriously damaged.”

Fury is the bookies favourite for the fight. The former Love Island contestant stepped away from boxing for nine months due to his participation in the show, but he returned in December 2019, where he beat Przemyslaw Binienda to take his record to 3-0.

He has had a further four fights since then, taking his record to 7-0. He has four wins by knockout, but his only win against a fighter with a winning record going into their fight was against Jordan Grant in June.

Jake Paul, who is an American YouTuber and former Disney star, is also undefeated with a record of 4-0. He has three wins by knockout, but he has only fought debutants, including fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

John Fury, the father of Tyson and Tommy, also feels that his younger son will take a dominant win, telling talkSPORT:

“I’m getting my counting fingers ready, I’m getting my fingers warmed up to count all that money.”

“At least Dick Turpin had the principle to put a mask on, it’s a big confidence trick what we’ve pulled on the brains of the world and they haven’t seen it, but we have got away with it.”

“So I can’t wait, it’s all fun and games, enjoying it more than anything I’ve ever enjoyed in my life. I can’t wait to see this YouTuber crumbled up in the corner crying with his girlfriend.”

Tyson Fury will be in Tommy’s corner for the fight as a member of his training team, but John will be unable to attend the fight as he is banned from travelling to America as he has a criminal record.

If the Fury’s predictions are correct, Jake Paul will suffer his first loss in devastating fashion.

