Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a contender for worst miss of the season during Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The striker was presented with a golden opportunity to put the Gunners 1-0 up shortly before half-time when the ball fell kindly to him inside the six-yard box.

But Aubameyang got his strike all wrong and watched in horror as the ball bounced off the outside of the post.

It looked harder to miss than score when where Aubameyang was positioned.

When Martin Dubravka made the initial save from Emile Smith Rowe, the Newcastle goalkeeper must have feared the worst.

However, Eddie Howe’s side were let off the hook thanks to Aubameyang’s terrible close-range miss.

Dear oh dear, Auba! That’s a proper shocker.

You wouldn’t bet against the Gabon international making amends in the second half but how costly might that miss prove to be for the Gunners?

