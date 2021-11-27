Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Taking a penalty in football, in theory, should be so easy.

You get a free shot at the goalkeeper from 12 yards out. That doesn't sound hard, right?

But it's anything but easy.

The problem is the taker is always expected to score.

Hit the back of the net and you've done your job. Miss, though, and you not only let down your teammates but a whole fanbase.

Some penalty takers have crumbled in the past due to the pressure on their shoulders.

But one man who seemingly doesn't feel pressure from 12 yards is Arsenal ace, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Maitland-Niles is yet to take a penalty in a competitive match for Arsenal.

However, he has taken five spot-kicks in an red shirt in pre-season or non-competitive games.

And to say he is a cool customer would be an understatement. In fact, a video on Twitter has gone viral suggesting he may be the world's coldest penalty taker.

The 24-year-old has ice in his veins. His level of composure is off the scale.

Maitland-Niles struts up to the ball - seemingly without a care in the world - before picking his spot and dispatching with apparent ease. He also has a Panenka in his locker.

Even a whole crowd booing him doesn't affect him whatsoever.

Now, it could be a whole different story if Maitland-Niles were to take a penalty in a competitive game.

But, judging by his past spot-kicks, it seems only a matter of time until Arsenal and Mikel Arteta trust shim to take one in a competitive game.

We back him to score with ease, too.

