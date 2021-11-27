Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England continue their 100 percent win record under Sarina Wiegman after securing a 1-0 victory over Austria in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.

The Lionesses took to Sunderland's Stadium of Light where a goal from Ellen White secured their fifth win with the Dutch manager at the hilt.

White stepped onto the pitch to mark her 100th cap for her country and rounded the occasion off in perfect style.

Thanks to some great play by Fran Kirby, England's newest centurion was able to latch onto the ball and finish neatly from inside the box. The Lionesses have now scored a whopping 33 times in just five matches, with White contributing six of those.

England are also yet to concede a single goal as Wiegman continues her strong run as head coach.

White's strike against Austria marked her 45th goal in an England shirt — putting her just one away from equalling Kelly Smith's all-time scoring record.

After the match, White spoke of how it feels her career has gone "full circle", having made her senior debut against Austria and going on to mark her 100th appearance against the same side.

"I just wanted the team to win," the forward said. "It was a really hard game but I’m so proud of the team, the way we stuck in there, a clean sheet, and obviously the three points, so yeah I’m really happy."

The ever-humble White then discussed the idea of matching Smith's goalscoring record, playing down the incredible individual achievement as she inches closer to making history.

"You know I don't like to talk about it," White laughed. "But I'm delighted to get on the scoresheet again. I've said before how much I love playing for England, scoring for England, so it's an absolute dream for me."

The Manchester City star also paid homage to assist provider Kirby, who was recently named as a nominee for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

"She's a dream to play alongside. She's a phenomenal player and we're very proud that she's English."

England will return to action on Tuesday, November 30th against Latvia for another World Cup qualifying match, and White could have another opportunity to equal the goalscoring record for her country.

