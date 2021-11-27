Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Braut Haaland returned from injury with a bang on Saturday afternoon.

The Norwegian superstar was expected to be out until 2022, but was surprisingly named in Borussia Dortmund's squad for their match away at Wolfsburg.

Haaland started on the bench and was then introduced by manager Marco Rose in the 73rd minute when the team were leading 2-1 thanks to goals from Emre Can and Donyell Malen.

And it was like Haaland had never been away.

Just eight minutes after entering the fray, the Leeds-born striker put Dortmund 3-1 up with a close-range effort to make it 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga appearances.

That record is simply outrageous and after reaching a half century, Haaland decided to hilariously wind up a Wolfsburg fan with his celebration.

The 21-year-old went down on one knee and pointed at a supporter in the crowd while winking.

Safe to say the fan didn't appreciate Haaland's gesture...

Video: Haaland winds up Wolfsburg fan with goal celebration

That Erling is a proper windup merchant, isn't he? Can we also take a moment to thank the person operating the camera, as their great work has created a fabulous football-themed meme.

Dortmund's victory over Wolfsburg was sorely needed after a tough week which saw them eliminated from the Champions League by Sporting Lisbon.

The German side lost 3-1 out in Portugal and they will drop down to the Europa League in the new year.

But the win against Wolfsburg means they're still firmly in the hunt for the Bundesliga title and Haaland's return capped off a perfect afternoon for Rose's side.

Dortmund's main man now has 10 goals and four assists in just seven league appearances in 2021/22, meaning he's averaging two contributions per appearances.

Are we sure he's human, guys?

