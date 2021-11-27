Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Barbarians women's team made history on Saturday afternoon as they hoisted the Killick Cup high above their heads in front of a record crowd.

Captained by England's Natasha Hunt, the home side stepped out onto the grass of Twickenham after their fixture against South Africa was brought forward to a 14.30 GMT kick off.

The match was initially scheduled as part of a first ever Barbarians double-header, but the men's game was called off due to an outbreak out Covid-19 within the camp.

The Rugby Football Union reported four players and two members of staff had tested positive for the virus, forcing the match against Samoa to be cancelled.

Just 90 minutes before Barbarians men were scheduled to play, the game was called off and a huge opportunity arose for their female counterparts as the original 17.15 GMT kick off took centre stage.

A new record attendance for a women's rugby match was on the line and sure enough, a dominant display against the Springboks attracted fans in their droves.

A total of 29,581 supporters watched the Barbarians thrash South Africa 60-5 to win the Killick Cup.

The home side opened up the scoring quickly and bagged six tries in the first half to gain a 38-0 lead.

Katy Daley-Mclean and Ciara Griffin were both making the final appearance of their careers and they rounded their respective performances off in style.

Daley-Mclean was awarded Player of the Match after tallying one try and four conversions, while Griffin scored the last try of the match to punch in the victory for the Barbarians.

Ayanda Malinga scored South Africa's only try of the match with an impressive individual effort.

The Barbarians were scheduled to make history by competing on the same day as the men's team for the first time. But despite unfortunate circumstances calling off the double-header opener, the women smashed the previous 20,000 record attendance — setting a new all-time high for a women's standalone rugby match.

