Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diogo Jota certainly enjoyed his Saturday afternoon at Anfield.

The Portuguese forward grabbed a first half brace in Liverpool's resounding 4-0 victory over Southampton, taking his overall goal tally in the Premier League this season to seven.

Jota is in the form of his life right now and it's hard to see how Roberto Firmino gets back in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI when he returns from injury.

And as most football fans will know, the former Wolves man is as good at EA Sports' FIFA franchise as he is at real-life football.

Jota is an avid player of the popular game and won the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament back in April 2020, beating current teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

He also became FIFA's number one ranked player in the world while out injured back in February, which is some achievement.

Jota achieving No.1 status on FIFA 21

Thankfully for Liverpool, Jota still priorities real-life matches over virtual ones.

The 24-year-old took part in a FIFA 22 tournament on Saturday morning, but left early to make it in time for Liverpool's game against Southampton.

Twitter user @Lyamooo_ has shared his online messages with Jota, the Portugal international saying in the match chat: "I can't play so will miss check in."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Jota leaves FIFA 22 tournament early

Having to go and play a professional football game for one of the best teams in the world? Yeah, that's a pretty good excuse.

Jota did pay homage to his love for FIFA during Southampton's visit to Liverpool, though.

He celebrated his first goal - which was scored after just 97 seconds - by sitting on the ground and imitating himself playing on a games console.

Jota's FIFA celebration vs Southampton

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

What a legend!

News Now - Sport News