Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool maintained their recent impressive form on Saturday with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Southampton.

Goals from Diogo Jota (x2), Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk sealed the win for Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield.

The result means Liverpool have scored eight times in their last two Premier League matches without conceding.

Klopp's Reds are at the very top of their game right now and perhaps the only minor downside on Saturday was the fact that Mohamed Salah didn't add to his already sizeable goal tally this season.

However, the Egyptian superstar did assist Jota's second successful strike, meaning he's now been directly involved in 25 goals (17G, 8A) across all competitions in 2021/22.

According to Opta, that's more than double that of any other player in the English top-flight at the time of writing - absolutely outrageous stuff.

And Salah's assist against Southampton means he's now the third-fastest player in Premier League history to reach 150 goal contributions.

The former Chelsea man has achieved the feat in just 171 appearances, with only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry bettering that return.

Take a look at the five fastest players to 150 goal contributions in the Premier League era here...

The fastest players to 150 PL goal contributions

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Salah's record is made all the more impressive by the fact he's the only out-and-out winger on the five-man list.

Well played, Mo.

However, while we're rightly praising Salah to the rafters, we also have to start a dialogue about Shearer reaching the milestone of 150 goal contributions in just 148 games.

That record is likely to remain intact for a very, very long time.

Shearer is still the Premier League's record goalscorer with 260 and is regarded by many as the finest striker in the era since the top-tier of English football was rebranded in 1992/93.

After looking at the numbers above, it's mighty hard to disagree with that opinion.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And after Salah's latest milestone, the question now has to be asked; is Liverpool's talisman the greatest winger in Premier League history?

He may just be...

Premier League quiz: Who is the highest-paid player at all 20 clubs in 2021/22?

1 of 20 Who is Arsenal's top earner on £250,000-a-week? Nicolas Pepe Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

News Now - Sport News