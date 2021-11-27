Italian police raid Juventus club offices amid allegations of false accounting

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus have not enjoyed a particularly strong opening to the current Serie A season - and now reportedly find themselves in hot water off the pitch after a federal investigation into their finances was opened by Italian authorities.

According to both the Daily Mail and ESPN, the club's offices were raided by police on Friday as part of a probe into potential irregularities related to transfer dealings.

The ongoing investigation into the Old Lady's financial affairs was confirmed by Turin prosecutor Anna Maria Loreto late yesterday.

"Several transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the related intermediation are under consideration," Loreto said in a statement.

Transfer documentation seized from Juventus club headquarters

Per the same communication, it was announced that investigators had been told to specifically focus on removing "documentation and other useful elements relating to the company financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference to both the purchase and sale of rights to the sports performance of the players, and the regular formation of financial statements."

While the sales of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City (in 2019) and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United (earlier this year) are among these that took place during the time period under scrutiny, exactly which transfers might be of particular interest to authorities remain unclear.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It is believed, though, that investigators are keen to look into the overall £42 million transfer profit reported by Juventus across that two-year stint.

However, the Mail has named club president Andrea Agnelli and his vice-president Pavel Nedved as two persons connected to the Juventus that the probe will be investigating further.

Former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici - now of Tottenham Hotspur - is another individual that regulators are said to be vetting.

The ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo quiz

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

The raid comes just weeks after Juventus admitted that Italian market regulator CONSOB was looking into revenue received from player transfers. Authorities storming club offices as they did on Friday strongly suggests that the situation has now escalated.

Juve were famously relegated to Serie B and stripped of two Scudetto titles for their involvement in the 2006 Calciopoli match-fixing scandal. While the investigation is still very much ongoing at this time, fans will no doubt be nervous about the potential consequences should the club be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus Reaction | Football Terrace

News Now - Sport News