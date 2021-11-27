Tottenham transfer news: ITK reveals Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici new signings plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones says "there is no doubt" that Antonio Conte and Tottenham will target players from Serie A when the transfer window opens.

Following the 52-year-old's appointment as Spurs manager, the north London club have been linked with a host of names from the Italian league.

Who exactly have Tottenham been linked with?

Looking at the Premier League table, Tottenham face a battle against so many teams to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Considering that, Conte will want to strengthen this Spurs side to give them every chance of making a return to Europe's elite competition.

If reports are to be believed, defence, midfield and attack could all be strengthened, though one would suspect that the Italian may not get everything he wants in January given the nature of that transfer window.

90min recently reported that Conte has sanctioned moves for AC Milan duo Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli, while Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is also thought to be of interest.

What does Dean Jones expect Tottenham to do?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones fully expects Conte and his director of football Fabio Paratici, who he worked with at Juventus, to target players currently playing in Serie A - a league the Italian duo obviously know well.

Jones told GMS: "Tottenham are having to try and satisfy Conte and what he wants from his job at Tottenham, but obviously Serie A is where they're going to be looking. I don't think there's any doubt about that."

Who should be Antonio Conte's No.1 target?

There are a lot of good players in Serie A, but the man of the moment there right now is arguably Vlahovic.

Still just 21 years of age, the Serbia international really impressed last season, scoring 21 goals in 37 league appearances.

That form has carried over into this campaign, with Vlahovic having already hit double digits for goals.

In contrast, Kane has failed to reach his usual high standards this term and has managed to register just once in the Premier League. The England captain is also Spurs' only senior striker, so it is fair to say that the north London club are pretty light in that department.

Furthermore, perhaps a No.9 like Vlahovic should be a priority for Conte and Paratici as they prepare to dip into the transfer market.

Signing him will not be easy, though, with a whole host of other clubs, including Arsenal, also said to be interested.

