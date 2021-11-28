Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Palmeiras are champions of South America for the second year in a row, the first team to achieve that extraordinary feat in 20 years.

On Saturday in Montevideo, the Brazilian outfit retained their Copa Libertadores crown by beating Flamengo 2-1.

Palmeiras took the lead in just the sixth-minute of play through Raphael Veiga and it took until the 72nd for Flamengo to respond through star striker Gabriel Barbosa.

That goal meant the game went to extra-time and it was the men in green at the Estadio Centenario who struck the decisive blow in the additional 30 minutes of play.

Substitute Deyverson grabbed the winner, the forward taking advantage of a Steven Gerrard-esque slip by Andreas Pereira (yes, the one on loan from Manchester United) and firing the ball past Diego Alves.

Video: Deyverson's match-winning goal vs Flamengo

The 30-year-old never looked like he was going to miss, did he?

Deyverson's contribution to what was an enthralling encounter in the Uruguayan capital was certainly not done there, though.

In the final minute of stoppage-time in extra-time, the former Levante man produced a moment of play-acting that's going to be replayed and revisited for many years.

After taking the ball to the corner flag to waste time and help seal victory for Palmeiras, Deyverson was eventually adjudged to have committed a foul by the referee.

So the striker got up and trotted off upfield, but then collapsed to the turf as if in agony to try and kill a few more precious seconds.

But who was the man who laid their hand on his back to instigate such dramatics? In a marvellous twist, it was actually the referee himself.

Take a look at the hilarious incident here...

Video: Deyverson's play-acting after being 'pushed' by referee

We're sorry to say it, but play-acting of that calibre needs to be applauded. Although, we'll understand if Flamengo fans don't fancy clapping...

Both Flamengo and Palmeiras will now turn their attention to the league, with the pair currently trailing Atletico Mineiro in the table.

Flamengo are eight points behind the leaders at the time of writing, while Palmeiras trail by 16 points having played a game more.

But after their continental triumph, the latter probably won't care about that situation one bit.

