Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Leeds United didn't exactly leap off the list of Premier League results this weekend.

Considering that Leeds are notorious for contesting high-scoring games with chaos at both ends of the pitch, it's perhaps surprising that they contributed to such a banal affair on the south coast.

However, Brighton fans might not be quite as shocked because the Seagulls have been masters of the draw since Graham Potter replaced Chris Hughton as manager back in 2019.

Brighton under Potter

Potter has rather ably kept Brighton safe from Premier League relegation under his stewardship by making his team incredibly hard to beat, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they win many either.

In fact, remarkably, Brighton hold the distinction of not having won any of their last eight games in the English top-flight, but they've only actually lost two matches in said winless streak.

And when you bear in mind that the pair of losses came against Manchester City and an Aston Villa side who had just appointed Steven Gerrard, it feels like the greatest winless run of all time.

Brighton 0-0 Leeds

However, try telling that to certain sections of the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon because it was clear that they were unhappy with yet another draw from the Seagulls squad.

Footage of Potter at full-time showed him looking markedly confused by the smattering of boos that could be heard around the ground upon confirmation that Brighton had once again overseen a draw.

But if you thought that Potter looked perturbed with the Brighton fans before shaking hands with Marcelo Biesla, then you haven't seen the viral post-match interview that he gave afterwards.

Potter's remarkable post-match interview

Speaking to Sky Sports, Potter replied when asked what he'd like to say to the Brighton support: "Well, they're entitled to their opinion. I disagree with them. Completely."

And when prompted to elaborate on his sentiments, the 46-year-old said: “You have to understand the game, you have to understand who we’re playing against, how we played, what we did.

"I think we’re sitting eighth in the Premier League, but maybe I need a bit of a history lesson at this football club.”

Brighton's crazy stats this season

Potter's calculations were correct with Brighton sitting in eighth place at the time of the final whistle, which is a superior position to Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Granted, it's more than easy to see why Brighton fans would be angry with a sixth draw in eight games, but the fact of the matter is that Potter making the team so difficult to beat is simply crucial.

Sure, you can't draw your way to survival - you might not stay up on 38 points, after all - but it's remarkable that a team of Brighton's resources have lost just three of their first 13 league games.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are the only teams to have lost fewer games...

