A crazy video of Francis Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion, has been released which shows his unorthodox training methods.

The Cameroonian fighter is set to face the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, France’s Cyril Gane, in a unification clash at UFC 270 in January.

Ngannou picked up the UFC heavyweight championship in his most recent outing, a rematch against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, which he won by knockout early in the second round.

The 35-year-old lost his first title challenge with Miocic at UFC 220 by unanimous decision. He lost his next fight to Derrick Lewis, making it the only time that he has lost two fights in a row. His current record stands at 16-3, with his only other defeat coming at the hands of Zoumana Cisse, in just his second professional fight.

Ngannou has yet to defend his title, but both Jon Jones and Derrick Lewis were rumoured to be his first opponent as champion, but neither came to pass.

Instead, he will headline UFC 270 against Gane, who is currently undefeated with a record of 10-0. He picked up the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 265, where he defeated Lewis.

The pair’s fight will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 23 and Ngannou is using an extreme training method to ensure that he is in peak condition for that date.

Video footage has been released which shows him taking on two training partners simultaneously.

Ngannou, dressed in a blue t-shirt, appears to spar both men. He pinned one partner against the wall and landed some brutal body blows.

The other partner seems to be more cautious as he seeks to avoid Ngannou throughout the clip, which was shot in the packed gym. We don't blame him, either.

Ngannou has also enhanced his training by drafting current reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven into his camp in an attempt to prepare for Gane’s style.

There is also some drama between Gane and Ngannou, which could add an element of spice to the title fight.

Gane is currently coached by Fernand Lopez, who used to coach the Cameroonian. Earlier this month, at UFC 268, Ngannou appeared to ignore his former coach by blanking him in the corridors backstage.

