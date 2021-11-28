Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea will look to underline their title credentials on Sunday afternoon as they take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

With Liverpool having hauled themselves back to within a point of Thomas Tuchel's side, Chelsea will be looking to open that gap back up when they welcome United to Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, will be desperate to get their domestic form back on track, after they were humbled 4-1 by Watford last time out.

Manchester United desperate for a change in fortunes

That drubbing ultimately lead to the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ralf Rangnick set to take up the role of interim manager until the end of the season.

Already 12 points adrift of the current leaders, another United loss on Sunday could potentially be the final nail in the coffin for any sort of title challenge.

You can be certain that Chelsea will be in no mood for handing out favours, though, as they look to continue on their merry way at the top of the table.

Mason Mount modelled his technique on Cristiano Ronaldo

Mason Mount, however, may have even more reason to be angling for a resounding win, after footage of him as a young academy gun re-emerged over the course of the weekend.

In the brilliant clip, Mount is seen replicating the free-kicks of none other than Ronaldo himself, smashing one right into the top corner with incredible ease.

The young Mount makes no secrets about the fact that he modelled his technique on that of Ronaldo, saying in the video:

"I try to base my free-kick on [Cristiano] Ronaldo," he began.

"Hit the ball by the valve and it moves. That's all you do, top corner, top bins."

Mount then goes on to prove that he's not all talk as he smoked a vicious strike over the wall and into the back of the net.

Incredible.

Now, Mount will be lining up, as a European champion, against his hero in a side charging towards Premier League glory.

While the Blues have a plethora of extremely able free-kick takers, you can be sure that Mount will be the first on the spot if and when they are awarded a set piece in a dangerous area.

Write Ronaldo off at your own peril, however, as wholesome throwback content or not, he will be desperate to haul United back to winning ways.

