LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA after making an obscene gesture during the Los Angeles Lakers’ overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers in the week.

The NBA stated: “The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.”

James scored a season-high 39 points in the win on Wednesday, including a clutch three-point shot that gave the Lakers a 110-104 lead.

James celebrated the shot by performing a celebration known to fans as the “big balls dance.” The celebration turned out to be rather expensive, as it was the reason for the fine.

Robert Covington, forward for the Portland Trail Blazers, was also fined $15,000 by the NBA on the same night for throwing his face mask at a game official.

In the NBA’s statement, they also said that LeBron was 'warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league-imposed discipline.'

LeBron was suspended for one game for hitting Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart in the face. It was described by the NBA as 'recklessly hitting.'

LeBron referred to this suspension in his interview saying: “I mean, it’s some bull****, but whatever.”

The suspension meant that James was unable to take part in the Lakers’ game at the New York Knicks, which they went on to lose 106-100 without the four-time NBA MVP.

The Lakers currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with 10 wins and 11 losses.

James became the first player in NBA history to earn $1 billion as an active player, so the fine shouldn’t be too much of an issue to ‘King James’.

He has won the NBA championship four times, back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, and in 2016 and 2020. He won the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award in those four seasons, as well as the NBA Most Valuable Player Award back-to-back in 2009 and 2010, and then in 2012 and 2013.

He is a 17-time NBA All-Star and won the All-Star Game MVP Award in 2006, 2008 and 2018.

James is also a part-owner of Liverpool FC and held this position during the team's Champions League and Premier League successes.

