Is there anything better in the world of football than a good nutmeg?

The business of stealing an opponents soul when nonchalantly knocking the ball between his legs has become one of the true levellers of the game.

We are often treated to superb training footage of global, household names falling afoul of a filthy nutmeg, with the celebratory reactions of teammates often telling a story of their own.

But who is the modern-day king of the nutmeg?

Well, after footage emerged online this week and quickly went viral, it seems there is only one correct answer for that question: Lionel Messi.

The video in question is a superb compilation of every single nutmeg Messi has pulled off against Premier League sides.

Ryan Giggs, Raheem Sterling and James Milner are just a few of Messi's many hapless victims in a video that shows just how classy the little maestro is with the ball at his feet.

Above all, it seems that he really love s nutmeg against Manchester City with the Sky Blues boasting the highest number of victims in the video.

He's just far too good.

The ease with which Messi is able to manipulate the ball is other worldly and you can hardly blame some of these lads for being fooled by his sorcery.

Now, Messi will have his sights firmly set on securing another Ballon d'Or title with the ceremony set to take place tomorrow night in France.

Messi is the bookmakers favourite to land an unprecedented seventh title ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

While his start to life at PSG hasn't exactly been electric, the fact that he lead Argentina to a Copa America title in the summer is expected to be the moment that gets his push over the line.

There are signs that he is starting to warm to his task in Paris, however, but the jury remains out on whether he, Kylain Mbappe and Neymar actually do work as a combination.

Maybe he just needs to add a few cheeky nutmegs to his already lengthy list to get the confidence pumping and his goalscoring antics back on track.

