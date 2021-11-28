Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu said she is "so excited" to play at the Champions Tennis exhibition event, with her match now set to be broadcast on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, and the BBC Sport website.

The 19-year-old is set to take on Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the exhibition event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

It will be her first match on home soil since her improbable victory at the US Open in September.

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app from 11:55 GMT.

Earlier this week, Raducanu expressed excitement about playing at Champions Tennis.

"So excited to be playing in front of a home crowd this weekend at Champions Tennis, an event I would go to watch as a young kid," she wrote on Twitter.

Raducanu and Ruse know each other well, having practiced against each other at the Transylvania Open in October.

Ruse, aged 24, is currently ranked 85th in the world. She won her first WTA title this year at the Hamburg European Open.

Raducanu will play at Champions Tennis under the tutelage of her new coach, Torben Beltz, who previously worked with three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber for the majority of his career.

She had been without a coach since her US Open win in September. The young talent had parted ways with Andrew Richardson, who had been on a short-term deal for the duration of the Grand Slam.

The link up between Raducanu and Beltz has caused excitement, with former British tennis player Annabel Croft commenting on the partnership.

"I think he'll be very good, he's incredibly experienced," she said, according to the Daily Express.

"How long will they stick together? I think there's a feeling that none of these coaches are going to be given long-term contracts. So we'll see how long it goes."

Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to earn a Grand Slam title at this year’s US Open.

She also became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977. The Briton made history in style, not dropping a single set on her way to victory.

As a result of her incredible achievements this year, Raducanu was recently crowned Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

She is now enjoying a break from competition tennis, before embarking on pre-season training to prepare for the Australian Open in January.

