Manchester United will step into a brave new era soon as Ralf Rangnick prepares to take up the role of interim manager at Old Trafford.

Embattled boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally shown the door last week after the Red Devils were humiliated 4-1 by Watford in the Premier League.

That Watford drubbing was just the latest in a long string of brutal results as United's seasons lurched from one disaster to the next.

In the end, the powers-that-be at the club simply had no choice but to ask Ole to give up his duties and make way for some fresh blood.

So what exactly was the problem at United?

Was Ole just woefully out of his depth? Did the players down tools? Or is it, as some conspiracists claim, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo?

That third option is perhaps the most unlikely on the surface, with Ronaldo single-handedly snatching a glut of points both domestically and in Europe for the Red Devils.

However, when you do start to look a bit deeper, it a fascinating, even just to opine, what the further-reaching implications of his place in the squad are.

It is all the more intriguing now, with the imminent arrival of the 'godfather of the gegenpress', Rangnick.

The no-nonsense German will expect a massive outlay from his players when they don't have the ball, which, according to one of Ronaldo's former bosses, is not the the way to get the best out of the Portuguese superstar.

Speaking in a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Carlo Ancelotti outlined how he would look to go about trying to get the best of out of Ronaldo.

Speaking on his lans for his own real Madrid side, Ancelotti brought up Ronaldo as an example:

"I'll give you one last example: if I have Ronaldo, I work on how to get the ball to him often, not exhaust him with tracking back"

Sounds like a good plan, doesn't it?

Sadly, it is not how we expect Rangnick to go about things which, unsurprisingly, could be a worry for United fans.

Is Ronaldo at a point in his career where he is willing to adapt, or is Rangnick going to have to stand down somewhat?

It promises to be a fascinating six months.

