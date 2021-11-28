Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Miesha Tate gave MMA fans a look at how she removed her own stitches following her defeat to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43.

Vieira left Tate with a bloody face and swollen eyes during their fight at UFC Vegas 43 earlier this month.

The two fighters were headlining the event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas as Tate continued her comeback to MMA.

The 35-year-old retired from the sport in 2016, but announced she would return to the ring in March. She then beat fellow American Marion Reneau in her first fight in five years in July.

Tate’s career revival then hit a bump, however, following her loss to Vieira.

She is now facing a possible six-month medical suspension after reportedly suffering "bilateral nose fractures" and a "superior nasal septal fracture" during the match.

Tate’s left eye is also still swollen and bruised, and in a YouTube video, the American gave fans an insight into how she is recovering.

"I feel like I’m healing up pretty well, all things considered," Tate said. "I actually already took one out. I thought, you know what, maybe you all would like to see this."

Tate then proceeded to take out the stitches herself, using a fingernail clipper to cut the material.

"I think there’s no point in going to the doctor to remove these, but I’m also kind of crazy," she joked.

"I’m also so weird that I don’t really like people to help me with stuff like this. I just like to do it myself."

It is yet to be seen whether Tate will receive medical clearance to avoid the six-month suspension. She has a history of breaking her nose, and has previously undergone corrective surgery for a "curvy" septum.

Prior to Tate’s retirement in 2016, UFC president Dana White said he advised against surgery before her fight against two-division champion Amanda Nunes, and offered to pay for the procedure after her career was over.

Tate had been considered one of the greatest MMA fighters around in 2016, but she lost her women’s bantamweight title in a first-round submission defeat to Nunes at UFC 200.

She then retired later that year after losing to Racquel Pennington at UFC 205.

After returning to the ring, Tate had hoped to set up a women’s bantamweight title shot with Nunes, but this now looks unlikely to happen anytime soon.

She was overpowered by Vieira during the women’s bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 43. The Brazilian landed a number of brutal punches to leave Tate with a bloody face and swollen left eye.



Vieira was quick to embrace her opponent after the match was over, with footage revealing that she repeatedly apologised to Tate.

