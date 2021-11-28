Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to inclement weather at Turf Moor.

The top-flight clash become one of the latest sporting occasions to suffer as storm Arwen ravages it's way around the UK.

Ground staff worked fiercely to try and make the pitch playable but, they were ultimately fighting a losing battle as the snow plummeted down.

While it made for very pretty pictures, it left the officials with absolutely no choice but to call the game off and have rearranged for another time.

However, while the snow was enough to have a football game postponed, it wasn't enough to wipe a cheeky grin off the face of one of the hardest men in football, Sean Dyche.

Dyche is notorious for speaking his mind, not suffering fools lightly and just generally being a bit of a grinch.

His personal pitch inspection, ahead of the postponement of the Spurs clash, has captured the hearts of football fans as he appeared in the driving snow on nought but his a shirt and tie.

The man couldn't even be bothered to pop a coat on and, instead of briefly appearing before cowering back to warm shelter, he stood proudly astride his snowy pitch, smiling and laughing with ground staff.

Absolutely superb.

There hasn't been a lot of joy for Burnley this season, with Dyche's men languishing in the relegation zone.

They would've sniffed an opportunity against a vulnerable Spurs side, especially after their chastening loss in Europe.

One win from their 13 matches is really all they have to show for their season and you can be sure that Dyche would've been hoping to really get at Spurs this afternoon.

For Spurs, the clash represented an opportunity to leapfrog Wolves into the top 6 as Conte begins to really get into his work at the club.

The Italian would've been given a stark reminder of what winter football in England is like when he turned up at Turf Moore today.

For Dyche, however, the weather outside was far from frightful.

