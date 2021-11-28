Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Neymar appeared to suffer a serious injury during Saint-Étienne vs Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday afternoon.

PSG were looking to extend their lead at the Ligue 1 summit after the Champions League defeat at Manchester City in mid-week with a trip to the Geoffroy Stadium.

However, the French giants didn't have everything their own way as they were constantly frustrated by Etienne Green's goalkeeping brilliance despite playing against 10 men for half the game.

St-Etienne 1-3 PSG

In fact, they had to fight back from 1-0 down with Denis Bouanga firing the hosts into the lead, only for PSG to get a quick reprieve due to Timothée Kolodziejczak's aforementioned red card.

And a hat-trick of assists from none other than Lionel Messi helped PSG to haul themselves back into business with Marquinhos heading home an equaliser mere seconds before half-time.

The Barcelona legend then turned provider for Angel Di Maria to score a late winner in the second-half, but all eyes turned to Neymar before Marquinhos completed the victory in stoppage time.

Neymar's worrying injury vs St-Etienne

And that's because the Brazilian appeared to pick up a worrying ankle injury during a slide-tackle by Loïs Diony, which ultimately saw him subbed off for Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe on a stretcher.

The former Santos prodigy's left ankle could be seen collapsing inwards as he came down on the pitch having gotten his foot tangled up in Diony's tackle.

When you consider Neymar's worrying record with injuries at the Parc des Princes, images of his ankle turn are certainly cause for concern and the aftermath of the episode can be seen below:

We wish Neymar all the very best in his recovery and hope that the injury isn't as serious at it would seem.

Neymar's worrying injury record

Injuries are one of the most heartbreaking and demoralising scenarios that can befall a professional footballer and Neymar knows that all too well since he completed his world-record transfer in 2017.

After all, the unfortunate 29-year-old has suffered no less than 23 injuries in little over four seasons since swapping La Liga or Ligue 1 to the tune of almost £200 million.

We can only hope that Neymar's latest crock doesn't keep him on the sidelines for long and that we can start to see him producing the sort of world-class performances that he delivered so often at Barcelona.

Besides, nobody is denying that Neymar is one of the most talented and technically able players in the entire sport; we just haven't been able to see it on the consistent basis that we'd all love to.

Hopefully that will be the case once the PSG superstar is back fit and firing from his latest setback. Get well soon, Neymar.

