Lionel Messi registered a hat-trick of assists in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne on Sunday afternoon.

Denis Bouanga gave the home side a shock first-half lead at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard before Marquinho levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Marquinhos went on to net his second of the afternoon in second-half stoppage time, while Angel Di Maria also got himself on the scoresheet as PSG extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Messi has struggled to hit top form since completing his shock summer move to PSG.

In seven league appearances, the South American has only managed to score one goal.

However, the legendary Argentine forward provided assists for all three of PSG’s goals on the eve of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Messi is the favourite to win the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking seventh time.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is expected to run Messi close for the Ballon d’Or but PSG’s No. 30, who inspired Argentina to glory in the Copa America and was also outstanding during his final season with Barcelona, is reportedly set to be named the winner.

Messi's first PSG assist vs Saint-Etienne

Messi’s first assist was a floated in free-kick which Marquinhos headed home:

Messi's second PSG assist vs Saint-Etienne

His second assist was a nice flicked pass through to Di Maria:

Messi's third PSG assist vs Saint-Etienne

And his third assist was a floated cross from the left byline:

Messi might not be scoring tons of goals right now, but he’s still involved and making key contributions.

And no doubt Messi’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, plus all of his PSG teammates will be desperately hoping he adds another Ballon d’Or award to his collection on Monday.

