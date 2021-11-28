Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have been without a permanent manager for almost a week.

The Red Devils brought the axe down on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend after the Premier League defeat to Watford, which unfolded in embarrassing circumstances with a 4-1 scoreline.

As such, it reluctantly forced the club to dismiss one of their greatest ever strikers with the regretful atmosphere around Old Trafford ever since then suggesting that it wasn't a decision taken lightly.

Solskjaer's Man Utd reign comes to an end

However, there is a quiet acknowledgement that it was the right decision for the club with the Red Devils now set to take a clearer course correction under Ralf Rangnick's temporary stewardship.

In the meantime, though, United will be taking orders from Michael Carrick in the technical area with the Englishman having overseen a Champions League win at Villarreal in mid-week.

Will Rangnick be successful at Man Utd? (Football Terrace)

And as Carrick prepared to take United into battle again on Sunday for the Premier League clash with Chelsea, a certain Roy Keane was in the Sky Sports studio to oversee proceedings.

The United legend is notorious for being one of the most outspoken and uncompromising pundit on the airways, delivering cut-throat analyses of the recent Manchester City and Liverpool defeats.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Keane on Solskjaer's sacking

However, fans haven't been able to get a good look at Keane's verdict on the events at the 'Theatre of Dreams' since Solskjaer was sacked, until now.

That's because Keane gave a typically brutal and cutting verdict, albeit in more cold and calculated fashion than prior rants, on United's players on the back of Solskjaer being shown the door.

From claiming that the Red Devils squad reminded him of robots in interviews to claiming that he was right about Solskjaer being thrown under the bus, Keane was at his unbending best.

So, be sure to check out the moment that Keane cooly broke down how 'leopards don't change their spots' at United and ultimately cost Solskjaer his job down below:

All without batting an eyelid. You can see just how disappointed Keane really is.

What if Keane took over

There was also an amusing moment when presenter David Jones asked Keane what he would have said in a world where United would have contacted him to become the temporary manager.

Although he dismissed the scenario as an impossibility, Keane felt very confident about the idea of wrestling control of any dressing room he was ask to lead, so check out his reaction below:

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Keane not pulling any punches

It might not have been an exercise in chest-thumping and stamping that we've sometimes seen from Keane at his fiery best, but that didn't mean that his analysis was any less damning.

Naturally, it's hard not to feel as though that Keane took things a little too far, particularly in regards to players taking responsibility, but the thrust of his comments aren't a million miles away.

If only we got to see a world in which Keane got to sort things out at Old Trafford himself...

News Now - Sport News