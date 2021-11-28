Rangers transfer news: Van Bronckhorst could revive Ibrox interest in 7-assist midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes Rangers could revisit their interest in Dutch defender Joey Veerman now that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the team's new manager.

Van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard at the helm last week, and he may already have his eyes set on the upcoming January transfer window.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

What happened with Veerman in the summer?

Playing in central midfield for much of last season, Veerman shone in the Eredivisie for Heerenveen, scoring seven goals and delivering 10 assists.

His performances attracted the attention of Rangers, who were heavily linked with the 23-year-old over the summer.

However, despite the player indicating to his club that he wanted to look for a fresh challenge, Heerenveen did not allow the player to leave as other clubs did not meet their valuation of the player.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Hodge said about Veerman?

Van Bronckhorst made over 100 appearances for the Netherlands as a player, and has managed in the country as well, so it seems that he is fully aware of the level of talent in his homeland.

As a result, Hodge feels Rangers could make another move for Veerman in the future, or at least look to sign other players from the Eredivisie.

Speaking about whether he thought Rangers could go after Veerman again, Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: “That one, yeah, potentially. But I think more so, that’s a market that van Bronckhorst will know well, that’s a market that’s affordable for Scottish clubs.”

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

Should Rangers try to sign Veerman again?

Some may have wondered if the summer transfer speculation would affect Veerman, but that has not been the case so far.

In 14 appearances across all competitions this season, he has scored twice and provided seven assists, proving that last season was no fluke.

He appears to be getting better and better, producing numbers that most central midfielders could only dream about.

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

Of course, by playing so well, Heerenveen's asking price for him may have increased, which might concern Rangers.

They can't afford to let this chance slip away again, though. At just 23, Veerman looks to be a huge prospect, and van Bronckhorst should do everything that he can to convince the 6 foot 1 star to switch his homeland for Scotland in January.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News