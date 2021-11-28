Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Would be amazing to see £72m star turn up at Selhurst Park'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It would be amazing to see Nicolas Pepe in the same Crystal Palace team as Wilfried Zaha, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Pepe has become a marginal figure at the Emirates stadium since his £72m club-record move from Lille in 2019.

What's the latest news involving Nicolas Pepe?

Pepe was recently linked with a January switch to Selhurst Park by French publication Jeunes Footeux.

It's claimed that along with Newcastle and Everton, Palace are eyeing a loan deal for the January transfer window with a view to buying the winger outright.

Arsenal spent big money on Pepe three summers ago but the Ivory Coast international has struggled to justify their record-breaking investment.

While a return of 25 goals and 18 assists in 99 appearances prior to this weekend's action isn't to be sniffed at, he'd only actually made 43 Premier League starts for the Gunners.

Indeed, Pepe has struggled to hold down a consistent role in the starting XI and with his contract due to enter its final two years at the end of the season, Arsenal will need to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

What has Paul Brown said about Nicolas Pepe?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown claimed it would be 'amazing' to see Pepe play alongside Zaha at Crystal Palace, after Arsenal allegedly decided against signing the Eagles talisman in favour of the 26-year-old.

It's something Zaha has spoke about himself and was also reported on at the time. Arsenal made a £65m offer in July 2019 which fell short of the South London club's £80m asking price.

in the following month, they instead paid £72m for Pepe.

Brown told GMS: "It would be amazing if Pepe suddenly ends up playing in a team at Palace with Zaha when Arsenal wanted Zaha so badly but refused to pay the money and ended up paying £72m for Pepe. That would be amazing to see both of them playing for Palace suddenly."

Would Pepe be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

It hasn't really worked out for Pepe at Arsenal but he's clearly got some quality in the final third. The Ivory Coast forward actually scored ten Premier League goals last season, following a return of eleven goal involvements during his debut campaign.



There's a debate to be had over how exactly Patrick Vieira would fit him into an attack that already boasts Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew as well as Zaha.

Nonetheless, a loan deal feels like a risk-free punt worth taking for the Eagles. While Pepe's struggled to prove worthy of a consistent starting XI spot at Arsenal, his output alone would make him a valuable asset in Vieira's line-up.

Should Arsenal have signed Zaha instead?

Probably.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and Pepe's transfer fee makes him look like a worse signing than he actually is, purely because the Gunners quite obviously overpaid for him.

Nonetheless, even in summer 2019 Zaha was the safer bet. By that point, he'd already had five full seasons of Premier League football under his belt, whereas Pepe had only played in France.

Ultimately, Pepe's struggled to transition to the English game, but Zaha had already established himself as one of the better attackers in the top flight with 15 goal involvements in the season prior to Arsenal's failed pursuit.

