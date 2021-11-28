West Brom latest news: Valerien Ismael told to 'risk £5m or £10m' on 21 y/o sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield reckons it's worth West Brom risking "£5m to £10m" to sign Daryl Dike in January.

West Brom sit third in the Championship, but have been short of goals of late and have slipped off the pace in the top-two race.

The Baggies were interested in signing the American international in the summer and Hatfield has urged Valerien Ismael to splash the cash for his services.

Why do West Brom want to sign Dike?

The obvious link between Dike and West Brom is Ismael. The pair enjoyed a productive spell together when the striker spent the second half of last season on loan with Barnsley, when the Frenchman was the Tykes' manager.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Dike scored an impressive nine goals and has found the net 20 times altogether in 2021 having kept up his fine goalscoring form following his return to the MLS with Orlando City.

West Brom do have three strikers in Callum Robinson, Jordan Hugill and Karlan Grant, but none of those have been able to flourish in the number nine role and can't provide the same physical presence as Dike, who's 6ft2, in terms of holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Dike, who's valued at £9m on Transfermarkt, would cost the Baggies a fair bit. But with their top-two hopes fading with every passing week, Hatfield reckons that it would be worth the risk to front up the cash in January.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Is it worth risking maybe £5m or £10m to find a player like that on a permanent basis if that's the wind you're going to get, you could argue it probably is."

Sancho SCREAMER seals it! Full reaction to Villarreal 0-2 Man Utd on The Football Terrace...

How many goals has Dike scored this season?

Since returning to the USA at the end of the 2020-21 Championship season, Dike has continued where he left off during his spell at Oakwell.

In 18 MLS outings, the striker has scored 10 goals – including seven in his last nine – which is more than any other Albion player and just two fewer than Robinson, Hugill and Grant combined (12).

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

Dike wouldn't necessarily be a success at the Hawthorns just because he's played under Ismael recently but signing him could be the difference between West Brom playing Premier League and Championship football next season.

News Now - Sport News