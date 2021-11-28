Norwich transfer news: Link with 32-cap midfield goalscorer 'was always going to happen'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge says he would be surprised if the transfer of Conor Hourihane to Norwich City happened, amid reports.



Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was the man selected to succeed Daniel Farke after he left Carrow Road this month following over four years at the helm despite the club’s victory against Premier League newcomers Brentford.



Smith and his Norwich team made it back-to-back victories as they beat Southampton 2-1 last weekend and with the January transfer window not too far away, Smith and Hourihane have been linked with a reunion at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith and Conor Hourihane to be reunited at Norwich?

Football Insider revealed that Dean Smith was planning to return to his old club Aston Villa and look to do a deal to bring Hourihane to Carrow Road as one of his first signings for the Canaries.



The Republic of Ireland international is currently on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship and is out of contract next summer, with the report suggesting that he isn’t expected to get a new deal at Aston Villa.

Another player that Football Insider have reported could make the switch from Villa Park to Norwich City is striker Keinan Davis, with the story suggesting that it could take a fee of between £2-4m to land the forward, but a loan deal is also an option if a price cannot be agreed.

What Stuart Hodge has had to say about the Hourihane link?

Stuart Hodge has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that the rumour of Smith and Hourihane was always going to happen but it’s sure that the transfer will actually happen.

The journalist said: “That’s a link that was always going to happen, but yeah I would be surprised if the transfer did.”

What are Conor Hourihane's career stats?

Prior to this weekend's fixtures, Hourihane had racked up 471 career club appearances having played for Sheffield United, Sunderland U23, Swansea City, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Aston Villa, as well as winning 30 caps for the Republic of Ireland senior team.

The midfielder had scored 81 goals and registered 82 assists, with his best return coming during his spell with Championship club Barnsley, where he found the back-of-the-net on 31 occasions and provided 48 assists for his teammates.



The 30-year-old signed a season-long loan deal with Sheffield United during the summer transfer window and had made nine appearances so far this season, registering two assists and as well as playing his natural position in central midfield, Hourihane has also featured as a defensive and left midfielder.

