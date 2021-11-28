Norwich transfer news: Dean Smith told to sign £9m sensation with 20 goals in 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge would love to see Norwich City sign a number nine in January and believes that Daryl Dike would be the ideal player.



Following the departure of Daniel Farke from Carrow Road, the Canaries appointed Dean Smith as their new head coach, and he guided his new team to victory against Southampton in his first match in charge of the club.



After being victorious in his opening fixture, Smith got to assess his current squad and with the January window just a few weeks away, he may look to enter the market and bring in some of his own players.

What are Daryl Dike's stats?

The 21-year-old has been on a brilliant run of form for Orlando City in the MLS as he scored in each of his last four matches of the regular season and he also got on the scoresheet in the play-off match against Nashville SC to take his tally for the Lions to eleven for this campaign.



Dike also had a loan spell with Championship side Barnsley last season, where he scored nine goals in 19 league fixtures which helped the Tykes reach the play-off semi-finals, taking his tally from 2020/21 to 20 goals.

What has Stuart Hodge said about signing Daryl Dike?

Hodge is a big fan of Dike’s all-round game and he told GIVEMESPORT that if Norwich were going to target a player in the winter transfer window, it should be the Orlando City striker.



Hodge told GMS: “If I was to pick one name out of anything, I think Daryl Dike showed he could score goals in the Championship, he had a bit of everything in his game, which was important.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

“A bit of hold up play, he could run in the channel, could create a bit, could shoot in the box and from range he has a goal scorers’ instinct. He’s the name that I would pick out if I was to say that I wanted Norwich to target any one player in the window, but that’s just me.”

Who else are Norwich City linked with ahead of the transfer window?

According to Football insider, Dean Smith is looking to reunite himself with Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

The report suggests that it will take a fee of around £2-4million to try and land Davis, but there is also the possibility that a loan deal could be looked at also.



Alongside Davis, it appears that Smith also wants Conor Hourihane at Carrow Road with Football Insider reporting that the new Norwich head coach wants to make the midfielder one of his first signings in January.

News Now - Sport News