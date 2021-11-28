Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon was called off less than an hour before kick-off due to heavy snow.

"The ground staff worked as hard as they could," Peter Bankes, the referee for the game, said when explaining the decision, per the Telegraph. "The best thing to do was to call the game off - which we did after speaking to both managers.

"There was going to be an opportunity to stop the game every 15 minutes but both managers were in agreement that the spectacle wouldn't have been very good."

The decision would have been a frustrating one for Spurs fans who made the five-hour trip up from London for the game.

But you'd forgive one Spurs fan in particularly for being absolutely livid after the decision to call off the game was made.

Twitter user @SaxyKeN17 made the trip from Dallas to Burnley for the match. The 4,600 mile journey took him 31 hours.

Ahead of the game the fan wrote: "Dallas to London to Burnley (almost there) 31 hours - no sleep - fueled by coffee, cheese crackers and more coffee. Frigid temps and snow predicted for match day. The things we do when you love your club @SpursOfficial #coys #thfc #snowmatch."

Despite the effort to get to a game that didn't go ahead, the Spurs supporter appeared to be in good spirits.

The fan wrote: "Appreciate all the love but make no mistake. Hanging with some outstanding mates….THIS is what footballs all about #becausefootball #coys".

Former Tottenham man Micky Hazard has reached out to the fan after the game was called off.

He wrote: "Hey you guys I’m doing a Ledley King and Michael Dawson night in London on Wednesday evening, please come as my VIP guests and you will have an amazing evening. We will get you person to person meet with the boys and a gift thrown in COYSSSS."

While another Spurs supporter, Kieron Bryan, has offered the Texan a ticket for their game against Brentford on Thursday.

Bryan wrote: "Ken - you crazy man, I am so sorry bud. I have a ticket for Thursday against Brentford - if you are still in the UK it’s yours."

