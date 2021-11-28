Elland Road transfer news: Leeds would 'treble their money' on Marcelo Bielsa signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United do not want to sell Raphinha but probably have the chance to treble their money on him, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Leeds only signed Raphinha from Rennes last year for £17m, but the 24-year-old winger is already being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Is there any genuine interest in Raphinha?

There are always transfer rumours flying around; however, there does seem to be legit interest in Raphinha and from some big clubs.

Last month, speaking to Globo (via Sky Sports), the player's agent Deco confirmed that Liverpool like the £28.8m-rated star and there have been some approaches.

It is not exactly clear when those approaches were made, but the former Chelsea and Barcelona man did say Leeds wanted to keep him for another season, suggesting those advances came in the summer.

Currently caught up in a relegation battle, the Yorkshire club will be hoping that they do end up keeping him for the whole of the 2021/22 season.

What has Dean Jones said about Raphinha?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has made it clear that Leeds do not want to sell Raphinha. Should that stance change, however, he expects them to treble their money on him.

The transfer insider told GMS: "They obviously don't want to sell him, but they're probably trebling their money on him at this point, which isn't a big surprise."

Why is Raphinha in demand?

Raphinha has been a revelation in English football since making that move from Rennes.

Last season, in 30 league appearances, the Brazilian came up with 15 goal contributions to help Leeds to a ninth-placed finish.

And it has been more of the same this term, with Raphinha netting five times in his first 10 games. He is in the form of his life right now, which has not gone unnoticed.

The former Rennes man was recently handed his first caps for Brazil by Tite, taking to the pitch and scoring in his nation's World Cup qualifiers.

All in all, it is hardly a surprise that a side like Liverpool have Raphinha on their radar. Leeds, though, will understandably be desperate to keep hold of him.

And if they are going to lose him, they cannot afford for it to be now, with the Premier League outfit currently flirting with relegation. Even for three times the money they paid, selling him in January does not look worth it.

