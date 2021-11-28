West Brom transfer news: "Everyone knows" what Valerien Ismael needs to do in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that everybody knows West Bromwich Albion need a number nine.



Following relegation from the Premier League last term, West Brom appointed former Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael as their new boss on a four-year deal and the new manager got to work in the summer transfer window to assemble his squad.



The Baggies made a number of acquisitions during the window but with the winter transfer window only a few weeks away from opening, will West Brom look to make any further additions?

Who are West Brom linked with ahead of the January window?

The Express and Star reported that Orlando City striker Daryl Dike is understood to be the Baggies' number one target, but the report claims his form for the Lions means that he could be out of the price range for West Brom.



The 21-year-old has scored eleven goals for the MLS outfit during this campaign, prior to this weekend, including scoring the opener in the play-off match against Nashville.

Dike has another nine goals to his name this calendar year as he was on loan at Barnsley for the second half of last season, where he played under Ismael - could the pair be reunited this January?

What has Hatfield said about WBA needing a number nine?

With the Baggies having only scored 27 goals in the league so far this season, prior to the weekend, Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT that they aren’t creating enough clear-cut chances, using their recent fixture against Huddersfield Town as an example.

The journalist told GMS: “Let’s be honest, I think everyone knows that they need a number nine who’s going to stick the ball in the back of the net for them.

"So, they may be missing that big player but they’re not laying on enough clear-cut chances at the moment, which we saw against Huddersfield.”

West Bromwich Albion stats so far this season

West Brom sat third in the Championship table on 33 points prior to this weekend, eight points behind second placed AFC Bournemouth and nine behind leaders Fulham.

The Baggies had the third best defence in the league as they had only conceded 16 goals, but at the other end of the pitch they had only scored 27 goals, which was 21 short of top scorers Fulham who had found the back of the net on 48 occasions.

Karlan Grant was the club's leading goalscorer in the Championship with eight goals and he also has registered two assists in the club's 19 matches. Grant was also averaging a goal every 180 minutes.

