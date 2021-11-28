Southampton latest news: 'Would be interested' - Fresh claim emerges over Hasenhuttl future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay believes Ralph Hasenhuttl would consider leaving Southampton if an ambitious club make an approach for him.

Despite seemingly being happy at St Mary's at the moment, Barclay has not ruled out the idea that the Austrian manager could have his head turned in the future.

What's the latest news involving Hasenhuttl?

Premier League sides have not been afraid to sack their managers in recent weeks, with six bosses having been replaced already this season.

Hasenhuttl was recently linked with two vacancies in England's top-flight, as Aston Villa and Norwich City looked for successors to Dean Smith and Daniel Farke, respectively.

Villa eventually went with Steven Gerrard, while Smith made a quick return to management by taking the hotseat at Carrow Road, meaning that Hasenhuttl remains on the South Coast for now.

What has Barclay said about Hasenhuttl?

Barclay feels Hasenhuttl is currently saying all the right things to suggest that he is fully committed to Southampton.

However, he has admitted that could all change if the 54-year-old receives an attractive offer from another club.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “Hasenhuttl’s so effusive in his praise and how much he loves it all, that you do generally think: ‘I think he is pretty happy here.’

“As you know, like anyone, if an offer came along with more money, with more options, more ambition, whatever, you’d think he probably would be interested.”

How much longer will Hasenhuttl stay at Southampton?

As things stand, there do not appear to be any more Premier League managers who could lose their jobs imminently, so it seems unlikely that Hasenhuttl will join a rival club any time soon.

He has coached in Austria and Germany before, though, showing that he is open to managing sides in a number of different countries across Europe. Therefore, Southampton may fear that a foreign team could make a move for Hasenhuttl at some point this season.

If another club did swoop for him, Hasenhuttl could be tempted. He has spent the last three years at Saints, and has not been given a great deal of money to spend on transfers.

It seems that his remit is to simply keep the side in the Premier League, and he may have to move elsewhere if he wants to get to the next level and take charge of a club that is capable of competing at the right end of the table and challenging for trophies.

