Jadon Sancho put Manchester United 1-0 up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in rather bizarre circumstances on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old, who has endured a difficult start to life at United following his £73 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, netted his first Premier League goal early in the second half following a mistake by Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

United cleared the ball high into the air, leaving Chelsea’s last man Jorginho with the unenviable task of controlling it under pressure.

The Italian’s touch was poor and Sancho intercepted before bursting clear and finding himself one-on-one with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Sancho remained composed to give United a shock 1-0 lead.

Video: Jadon Sancho's goal vs Chelsea

Watch Sancho’s goal here:

Oh, Jorginho! What a mistake.

Chelsea dominated first half but failed to score

The goal came completely against the run of play. Chelsea had been completely dominant during the first half.

Interim manager Michael Carrick sprang a surprise prior to kick-off by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench as United camped back inside their own half for most of the opening 45 minutes.

However, the Red Devils had David de Gea to thank for the fact their clean sheet remained intact at the half-time interval.

The Spaniard produced saves from Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the opening five minutes and appeared to get the faintest of touches when Antonio Rudiger crashed a shot off the crossbar midway through the half.

De Gea also spared Bruno Fernandes’s blushes when the Portuguese midfielder’s wayward pass fell to Hudson-Odoi, who couldn’t find a way past United’s No. 1.

And it was United who went on to take an unexpected lead against the Premier League leaders early in the second half.

Jorginho equalises for Chelsea vs Man Utd

However, Jorginho redeemed himself with just over 20 minutes remaining after levelling from the penalty spot.

