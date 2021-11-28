Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard 'will have eye on' signing Argentina international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Aston Villa will still be keeping an eye on River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.



Steven Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as Villa’s new head coach last week and may look to recruit his own players when the January transfer window opens in a few weeks’ time but did get the opportunity to see the current group of players in action over the weekend for the first time, with Villa running out 2-0 victors against Brighton and Hove Albion.

What’s the latest news on Julian Alvarez?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs interested in Alvarez, with the report suggesting that, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan have shown attention in the player.

The report suggests that Villa, Leverkusen and Ajax have all lined up Alvarez for several months, with Italian giants AC Milan sending emissaries to Argentina and that they are looking at the possibility of submitting a January proposal for the player.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Aston Villa's interest in Julian Alvarez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield praised the youngster and thinks that he could offer Aston Villa plenty of versatility, believing that the Midlands based outfit will be keeping an eye on him.



Hatfield told GMS: “You know he’s a young player, he started this season fantastically and he’s a player who’s a bit versatile as well, he can play up front, he can play on the wing and so he’s a player that I’m sure Villa will have an eye on.”

What are Alvarez’s stats so far this season?



The 21-year-old has featured in 17 Liga Profesional games for River Plate so far this campaign and has got himself on the scoresheet on 16 occasions, as well as registering six assists also.



Alvarez has operated as both a centre-forward and a right winger for his club during this season, with five of his 16 goals coming in the clubs previous two matches, with the forward scoring four goals in one game against CA Patronato.

During his spell with River Plate, Alvarez has an overall total of 32 goals and 23 assists in 91 matches and so looks to be a very useful player in the final third of the pitch.



His talent has been recognised by the Argentina senior squad as after representing his country at both U20 and U23 level, Alvarez made his senior debut earlier this year and has since gone onto win another four caps.

