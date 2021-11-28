Newcastle latest news: Staveley and PIF 'not messing around' as January window approaches

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's new owners are not here to "mess around" as the January transfer window draws closer, that is according to journalist Liam Kennedy.

Following their recent takeover by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, Newcastle have up to £190m to spend in the upcoming transfer window, though The Telegraph have reported that they are likely to spend just a fraction of that.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle?

The Magpies recently appointed Eddie Howe as manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce, and the former Bournemouth man will be backed once the window opens in the new year.

Staveley recently spoke on the subject, stating that it is "important" for the club to strengthen given the predicament that they are currently in.

After 13 games, Newcastle find themselves in the relegation zone, fighting for Premier League survival.

It leaves Howe with plenty of work to do, though his bosses can take encouragement from his time at Bournemouth.

The 43-year-old managed to keep the Cherries up for four straight seasons before their eventual relegation back in the 2019/20 season despite not having the largest of budgets to work on.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Newcastle?

Things will most certainly be very different for Howe at Newcastle, with the Tyneside club now the richest outfit in the Premier League. And Kennedy has told GIVEMESPORT that Staveley and co are not here to mess about.

"I've spoken to people who've got excellent contacts very, very close to the Saudis and PIF, very, very close to Amanda and Mehrdad and others, and they're not coming here to mess around," the NewcastleWorld journalist said to GMS.

Who could Newcastle sign?

Given their new-found wealth, understandably, Newcastle are being linked with a whole host of players, which includes Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

The Telegraph reported back in October that Tarkowski is likely to become one of the first signings in this new era at St James' Park.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent next summer when his contract expires, so Burnley could be forced to sell in January.

With Burnley also caught up in a relegation battle, though, it is a move, selling to a direct rival, that you would expect manager Sean Dyche to be totally against.

Further forward, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is also said to be a target, with the England international's contract situation similar to that of Tarkowski's.

