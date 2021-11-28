West Ham transfer news: David Moyes wants January signing that will 'cost a lot of money'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham manager David Moyes wants to sign a striker in January, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Irons have a lack of depth up top with few obvious alternatives to star front-man Michail Antonio.

What's the latest striker news involving West Ham?

West Ham have enjoyed a blistering start to the new season and went into this weekend boasting one of Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League.

Finding the back of the net hasn't been a problem for them either - in fact, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City were the only sides to outscore Moyes' outfit prior the top flight's 13th matchday.

Nonetheless, a number of their goals have come from less likely sources, such as Ben Johnson, Declan Rice and Angelo Ogbonna, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen had chipped in with a combined nine before Sunday's game.

Antonio's return stood at six in 11 prior to the weekend, but as things stand West Ham lack any like-for-like alternative or understudy to share the centre-forward burden with the Jamaican international.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

What has Paul Brown said about West Ham signing a striker?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown revealed that Irons boss Moyes wants to bring in a new striker, which could cost the east London club 'a lot of money'.

He told GMS: "Moyes wants a striker which is going to cost West Ham a lot of money, so if they're to do much business in January and redivert some funds, I wonder where they go."

Enter Giveaway

Which striker could West Ham sign in January?

The ultimate headache for West Ham is finding a striker who would be willing to serve as understudy to Antonio.

Not only is Antonio's firepower important to the team, but his ability to occupy opposition defences with his movement, work-rate and physicality makes him a virtually talismanic presence for the Hammers.

Moyes will know there isn't much point bringing in a forward who expects to start every week, and thus the Hammers should probably be looking at younger options who can develop over the next few years as Antonio's understudy.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure West Ham player from the 2000s? Marco Borriello Lionel Scaloni Sami Al Jaber Guillermo Franco

Links with Clermont Foot's Mohamed Bayo therefore make a lot of sense. According to The Sun, West Ham failed with a £7m bid for the Guinea international last summer but could return for him in January.

Bayo had netted seven times in Ligue 1 prior to this weekend so he clearly has potential, but jumping straight into West Ham's starting XI would be a significant step up for him.

At 23, he's still of the right age to serve as deputy while he acclimatises to the pace and quality of the Premier League before perhaps overtaking Antonio in the pecking order in a few years' time.

Antonio will turn 32 before the end of the season - Bayo could be an ideal succession plan.

News Now - Sport News