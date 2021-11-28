Wolves transfer news: 'Left-field' link emerges with 67-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield believes that Enner Valencia linked with Wolves is realistic but came out of left field.



Wolves brought in Bruno Lage as their new manager during the summer and he got straight to work on bringing in his own players to the club making six new signings during the transfer window.



With the winter window just weeks away from opening, we may well see Wolves enter the market to bolster their ranks.

The report linking Wolves with Enner Valencia?

Turkish outlet Aksam Spor (via Molineux News) have reported that Wolves are interested in the 67-cap international and are prepared to pay a fee of €4.5m (£3.8m) for the Fenerbahce striker.



The striker has until June 2023 left to run on his current contract with Transfermarkt valuing the former West Ham and Everton striker at £3.42m.

What has Hatfield said about Valencia being linked with Wolves?

Hatfield confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the links were realistic but doesn’t think many would have linked Valencia with a move to Molineux ahead of the current campaign.



The journalist said: “Yeah, it is a realistic one. It’s certainly come out of the left-field. I don’t think many people would have linked Enner Valencia with a move to Wolves ahead of this season.”

What are Enner Valencia's statistics?

Whilst with Fenerbahçe, Valencia has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 49 games and has operated down the middle as a centre-forward, as well as playing off both the right and left wings for the Super Lig outfit.



The 32-year-old joined Fenerbahçe from Mexican side Tigres UANL where he had his best return of his career, as he scored 34 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions.



Valencia will be best known to Premier League fans for his times with both West Ham and Everton. After joining the Hammers in the summer of 2014, Valencia went onto to make 68 appearances in all competitions for the club where he scored ten goals and provided seven assists.

He then made the loan switch to Goodison Park in the 2016/17 campaign, where he featured 23 times for the Toffees, scoring three goals and setting up a further two goals in the process in the Premier League.

With Wolves setting up in a 3-4-2-1 formation and Valencia having had experience of playing down the middle as a central striker, as well as out wide on both wings, he could provide competition and/or cover in a couple of positions in the Wolves team.

