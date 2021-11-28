Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte tipped to sign three players in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham are looking to sign three players in January.

Antonio Conte came out firing after the embarrassing defeat to Mura in the Conference League on Thursday by saying "the level of Tottenham is not so high".

And Bridge reckons that the Italian is going to be given the chance to strengthen his squad once the window opens by bringing in three additions.

Where do Tottenham need to strengthen?

Right now, there virtually isn't a position where Spurs don't need reinforcements.

They're not scoring often enough and conceded 16 goals in their opening 10 games under Nuno Espirito Santo, epitomising their problems at the back.

Conte's arrival has seen a slight improvement, which included a clean sheet in his first match against Everton, although they've only played two league games under the new manager.

Meanwhile, Heung Min Son and Harry Kane are yet to hit the ground running, whilst the likes of Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele – two players that Jamie O'Hara said shouldn't play for the club again after the Mura defeat – Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura aren't adding enough in attack.

Meanwhile, Conte's three central midfield options are Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks, which isn't the most inspiring in terms of quality, with just a handful of goals and assists between them this season.

Therefore, Bridge reckons that the Tottenham boss will be keen on bringing in a new player in each of those positions in January.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It really wouldn't surprise me if they went for a defender, midfielder and a striker, it really wouldn't."

Who could Tottenham sign?

Nuno did add two defenders to his squad in the summer in Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero, who've had an impact on the team, but Conte needs far more to make Spurs competitive again.

In terms of potential targets, Fenerbahce's Kim Min-jae has been linked, whilst Eric Bailly is another potential option for Conte.

Moving forward, highly-rated AC Milan man, Franck Kessie, who's available on a free transfer next summer, appears the likeliest midfielder to join, whilst the name of Dusan Vlahovic keeps coming up, although they face stiff competition for his signature.

If Conte is backed and adds at least two of those players to his squad come January, Tottenham's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League might not be completely over just yet.

