Everton transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges as Benitez eyes Toffees bargain

Everton could do a lot worse than signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers for £5m, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The versatile defender has been linked with a January switch to Goodison Park.

What's the latest transfer news involving Calum Chambers?

According to The Sun, Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is exploring the possibility of signing Chambers for a nominal fee in January.

Everton need cover, competition and a succession plan for veteran No.2 Seamus Coleman, who turned 33 last month.

The Merseysiders are keen to revive a deal for summer target Ainsley Maitland-Niles but if that's not possible, they'll turn their attentions to Arsenal team-mate Chambers instead.

It's suggested the former Southampton prodigy could be snapped up for £5m with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, although Arsenal have the option to extend it by another year.

Chambers had forced his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans at the end of last season but has plummeted down the pecking order since the summer arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Before this weekend, Chambers had made just two Premier League appearances for the Gunners out of a possible twelve.

What has Paul Brown said about Calum Chambers?

Reacting to the recent link with Chambers, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old wouldn't be a bad signing for Everton were he to cost just £5m.

The journalist said: "Would he be a bad signing for that sort of money? Probably not. He's someone who knows the league, would be dependable, probably wouldn't have to play every game because Everton have full-backs on both sides who would expect to start under normal circumstances."

What would Calum Chambers offer Everton?

It would be fair to say Chambers hasn't quite hit the heights expected since Arsene Wenger signed him from Southampton as a promising youngster back in 2014, in a deal potentially rising to £16m.

He's spent time out on loan and has never made more than 17 starts for the Gunners in a single Premier League campaign.

Nonetheless, as Brown alludes to, Chambers does offer top flight experience with over 150 Premier League appearances under his belt.

He's also versatile, having played as a right-back, centre-back and defensive midfielder throughout his career, and is still only 26 years of age.

That suggests he still has the potential to be a decent long-term signing for Everton, especially at a price of just £5m.

However, Chambers' injury record will no doubt be a concern, after spending almost a year on the sidelines following a cruciate ligament injury in 2019.

