Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher were involved in a heated row over Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

United managed to escape Stamford Bridge with a point despite being dominated for large portions of the match.

The Red Devils barely got out of their own half during the opening 45 minutes but took a shock lead through Jadon Sancho early in the second half.

Jorginho’s poor touch allowed Sancho to burst through on goal and the England international stayed cool under pressure to finish past Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho was handed the opportunity to redeem himself when referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka caught Thiago Silva with an attempted clearance.

The Italian midfielder, who has endured a fantastic calendar year, sent David de Gea the wrong way with his spot-kick to level the scores.

No further goals were scored, although Fred and Antonio Rudiger both spurned glorious opportunities in the closing stages of the match.

Salah? Rice? James? Vote for your Premier League POTM here

Ronaldo was named on the bench vs Chelsea

United’s interim manager Michael Carrick sprang a surprise by naming Ronaldo among the substitutes.

The legendary Portuguese forward, who turns 37 in February, came on for Sancho with 25 minutes remaining but wasn’t able to make an impact.

He was seen storming off down the tunnel as soon as the full-time whistle went.

Keane and Carragher debated whether signing Ronaldo was a mistake live on Sky Sports after the match - and to say things got heated is an understatement.

Video: Roy Keane vs Jamie Carragher

Sit back, grab some popcorn, and watch the ‘debate’ in full here:

You have to feel for poor old Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, who was sat in the middle of the pair.

Gary Neville, meanwhile, was sat at home loving the drama like the rest of us:

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News