There were bizarre scenes in the Eliteserien on Sunday afternoon as two Viking players fought each other at the end of their game against Kristiansund.

Kristiansund were winning 2-1 going into the final five minutes of normal time.

But Viking turned the game around in dramatic fashion.

Veton Berisha restored parity in the 88th minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

Sondre Bjørshol then completed the comeback in the third minute of stoppage time to give Viking all three points.

But, bizarrely, two Viking players then clashed with each other despite being on the verge of all three points.

David Brekalo got into a heated altercation with his goalkeeper, Patrik Gunnarsson.

Amazingly, after a push to the chest, Gunnarsson went to the ground holding his head in 'agony'.

The referee then showed Brekalo a red card.

Incredible scenes. Imagine diving and exaggerating contact just to get your own player a red card.

Gunnarsson, who is loan at Viking from Brentford, was of course fine to play on.

Viking remain in third in Norway's top tier, having amassed 51 points from their 28 league games.

With just two games left of their season, they need a small miracle to catch Molde in second.

Krinstianund, meanwhile, are now eight points behind Viking in sixth.

