Crystal Palace transfer news: £12.6m attacker looks set for Selhurst Park exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay cannot see Jean-Philippe Mateta being in Crystal Palace's long-term plans and expects him to return to Mainz possibly even before his loan deal ends.

Palace signed Mateta on an 18-month loan deal from Mainz back in January and have an option to make that loan move permanent for €15m (£12.6m), according to The Athletic.

What has Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan spell been like so far?

It is probably fair to say that Mateta's loan move has not exactly gone to plan. The striker spent a lot of time on the bench during that second half of the 2020/21 season, scoring just the one goal for Palace.

And his situation has not improved this campaign. In Palace's first 10 games, the 24-year-old made just two appearances, one in the opening weekend defeat to Chelsea and another, a brief cameo, against Newcastle United.

Instead of Mateta, manager Patrick Vieira has gone with Christian Benteke and summer signing Odsonne Edouard, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon due to the former's form.

Benteke has really been impressive of late, scoring twice in a recent outing against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Enter Giveaway

Edouard has also shown his quality at times this season, grabbing three goals in London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham.

What has Tom Barclay said about Jean-Philippe Mateta's future?

Barclay doubts Mateta is in Palace's long-term plans and, given how things have gone, The Sun journalist would not be surprised if he returned to his parent club before the end of his loan deal.

On the Frenchman, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "Mateta, I don't see being in the long-term Palace plan. I imagine when his 18-month deal is up, he'll probably go back if not sooner, so that would open a spot up."

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

Can Jean-Philippe Mateta turn things around?

There is still a lot of football to be played before the January transfer window. A serious injury to Benteke or Edouard and Mateta could easily find himself back in the equation.

At present, though, it is hard to see Mateta winning a spot in Vieira's starting XI, especially with Palace picking up points.

1 of 10 When was Roy Hodgson appointed as Crystal Palace manager? 12th September 2017 13th September 2017 14th September 2017 15th September 2017

The south London club only lost two of their first 10 games in the Premier League - the second one a 3-0 defeat away at Liverpool - and have managed to beat both Tottenham and Manchester City.

Ultimately, with the forwards playing well, as well as the team as a whole, there probably is not much reason for Vieira to make changes, leaving Mateta in a difficult situation.

News Now - Sport News