Celtic transfer news: Hoops want 21-goal attacker with 'bags of pace'

Journalist Stuart Hodge believes that Daizen Maeda would offer something slightly different to Kyogo Furuhashi for Celtic and says he has bags of ability.



The Hoops signed Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe during the summer transfer window with the Japan international the joint leading goal scorer in the Scottish Premiership going into this weekend, on seven goals alongside Martin Boyle of Hibernian and Motherwell’s Tony Watt.



Ange Postecoglou’s side were four points behind league leaders and last season’s champions Rangers before the weekend's fixtures, so will the Hoops boss look to add new players to his squad during the January transfer window to help them mount a title push?

Celtic linked with Daizen Maeda?

The Daily Record reported that Celtic manager Postecoglou is eyeing up a January move for Maeda, with Twitter account Marco Molla reporting that it had been confirmed that Celtic are in official negotiations with the player as of November 3.



Alongside Maeda, Football Scotland understands that the Hoops are also in discussions with Kawasaski Frontale player Reo Hatate who can play in both defence and midfield. The report also includes that Hatate's current deal with the J1-League outfit comes to end in January.

What Hodge said about Maeda and his link to Celtic

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT that Maeda has got bags of ability and pace and believes that he can offer something slightly different to Kyogo Furuhashi, admitting that the Japan international is another goal threat.



Hodge said: “Maeda is a good player with bags of ability, bags of pace, who can offer a slightly different threat to Furuhashi, but again would be another goal threat coming from Japan.”

What are Daizen Maeda's stats?

Maeda has played for CS Maritimo, Mito HollyHock and Matsumoto Yamaga throughout his career, and his current club is Yokohama F.Marinos.



The 24-year-old has operated across the frontline of the attack during his 185-game professional career, prior to this weekend, and has also dropped slightly deeper to play as an attacking midfielder also.



During his career, Maeda had scored 51 goals and has registered 14 assists, with his best return coming at current club Yokohama, where he has found the back-of-the-net on 24 occasions and provided five assists for his teammates.

Whilst with Mito HollyHock, Maeda scored 13 goals and accumulated four assists, with Matsumoto Yamaga he scored ten goals and got three assists, and his other four goals came whilst he played for CS Maritimo.



Maeda also represented Japan at the Olympic games during the summer where he featured four times and scored one goal and he has also represented Japan at U21, U23 and senior level previously.

